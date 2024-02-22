WWE NXT Ratings Report: 2/20/24

While "WWE Raw" and "SmackDown" ratings have been firing all cylinders as the promotion heads into WrestleMania season, the same cannot be said for "NXT." The Tuesday show has been stuck hovering around the same numbers for the early part of 2024, and that continued to be the case this past week, except for one notable dip.

Wrestlenomics and Programming Insider report that Tuesday's "NXT" episode drew 616K total viewers, along with a 0.18 in the ever-important 18-49 demographic. Total viewership saw a drop from the previous week, down 5% from 650K, while 18-49 was up, rising 6% from 0.17. 616K is the lowest total viewership number "NXT" has drawn in nearly six months, though it was slightly higher than the 614K number the show drew back on August 29.

In some good news for "NXT," the show placed 4th in 18-49 among cable originals that aired on Tuesday, being bested only by "Vanderpump Rules," the "Vanderpump Rules" post-show, and "The Curse of Oak Island." "NXT" also managed to best its sports competition that evening, beating out two college basketball games that aired on FS1 and ESPN, which each drew 0.17.

At this time, no quarter-hour data has been made available for "NXT." A show taped over a week ago, the episode was headlined by Lyra Valkyria defending the NXT Women's Championship against Shotzi in a match that ended abruptly when Shotzi tore her ACL early in the match. Valkyria would then have an impromptu title match against Lash Legend, where she picked up the win for her 5th title defense.