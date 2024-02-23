Rhea Ripley Runs Down WWE Elimination Chamber 2024 Women's Match

In less than 24 hours, Rhea Ripley will defend her WWE Women's World Championship against "The Irresistible Force" Nia Jax at the 2024 Elimination Chamber premium live event in Perth, Australia. Elsewhere on the card, six women will compete inside the grueling chain-linked structure, with the winner earning a WrestleMania 40 title shot against the winner of the aforementioned WWE Women's World Championship match. This year's Women's Elimination Chamber lineup includes the likes of Becky Lynch, Bianca Belair, Liv Morgan, Tiffany Stratton, Naomi, and the recently returned Raquel Rodriguez.

On a recent episode of "WWE's The Bump," Ripley provided an overview of this match, pinpointing which competitors she is keeping a particular eye on. "They're all credible in their own different ways. They're all threats," Ripley said. "Liv [Morgan], she has it out to get me. I don't blame her, but that's a long story. Then we have Bianca [Belair]. She is absolutely amazing. She's The EST of WWE. She's going to be a challenger as well. Becky Lynch, someone who continuously likes to cut me off when I'm talking and just runs her mouth about me. She's also made quite a name for herself here in the WWE. She's done a lot here, but it's Mami's time."

While Ripley plans to pay close attention to the upcoming Women's Elimination Chamber, her top priority is ensuring that she first defeats Nia Jax to retain her WWE Women's World Championship. If that objective is fulfilled, then Ripley will, accordingly, pivot her focus to the winner of the Women's Elimination Chamber.

