Rhea Ripley Addresses Liv Morgan's 'Revenge Tour' In WWE

Coming off a six-month absence, Liv Morgan already finds herself in contention for a shot at the WWE Women's World Championship. Morgan isn't just driven by championship gold though — she's also driven by revenge. As Morgan pointed out in multiple promos, WWE Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley was the person who (in kayfabe) put her on the shelf last year. Now, Morgan is seeking redemption, beginning with a potential win in the Women's Elimination Chamber.

On a recent episode of "WWE's The Bump," Ripley addressed Morgan's self-proclaimed "Revenge Tour" in WWE, which currently paints her as Morgan's primary target. "It's cute — 'Revenge Tour.' WWE should make that into a shirt. I might wear one," Ripley said. "I understand why she's on this revenge tour. I understand why she's out to get me. We were a semi-successful tag team in Liv 4 Brutality, and our connection was fantastic. We meshed together really, really well. I have to say that because it's true. I'm not going to lie about it, but once I saw the bigger picture, and I realized that I wasn't going to accomplish anything being in that tag team, I obviously had to make the smarter decision for myself. I'm so sick of losing. I'm so sick of being the underdog, and, like Becky [Lynch] would put it, being on bottom. So I don't understand really why the revenge tour is towards me. It's a little bit stupid to me, don't you think?"

Morgan's on-screen return kicked off in the 2024 Women's Royal Rumble, where she, for the second year in a row, emerged as the runner-up. Despite losing that match at the hands of Bayley, Morgan kept herself on course to qualify for the upcoming Women's Elimination Chamber, in which the winner will earn a shot at the Women's World Championship at WrestleMania 40.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "WWE's The Bump" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.