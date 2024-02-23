Eric Bischoff Offers High Praise To Recent AEW Dynamite Promo

Ahead of his final match at AEW Revolution next month, wrestling legend Sting appeared on Wednesday's "AEW Dynamite" after several weeks away, cutting an impassioned promo. Sting's performance has garnered praise from fans and those within the industry, including former WCW executive Eric Bischoff. Speaking on "Strictly Business," Bischoff shared his thoughts on the backstage segment.

"I thought the execution was great," Bischoff said. "To see Sting kind of break character and bring that reality to the table, ... it was pitch perfect. I wish it would have happened the week before because it would have made so much more sense."

Bischoff also gave some credit to Sting's partner, Darby Allin, for his performance in the promo. Allin began the segment by showing off a photograph of Sting with his sons, whom the Young Bucks attacked on "Dynamite" several weeks back. Sting then stepped in, revealing the news that he is dealing with the recent death of his father, making the involvement of his family in the feud all the more important.

Last week on "Dynamite," Allin cut a promo on the Bucks in the ring with Sting nowhere in sight. According to Bischoff, Sting's lack of response to the attack on his sons was a massive hole in the story. However, it seems likely that the veteran's absence last week was due to his father's death.

Sting and Allin will defend the AEW World Tag Team Championship against the Young Bucks on March 3, 2024, at the Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina. The arena has a great deal of history for the performer, with many of his most memorable WCW matches taking place there. To end his story, Sting reportedly handpicked the Young Bucks as his final opponents, and the company has been building to the match since early January.

