WWE Hall Of Famer Ted DiBiase Opens Up About Vince McMahon Allegations

Last month, former WWE employee Janel Grant filed a civil lawsuit against the company, Vince McMahon, and former executive John Laurinaitis, claiming that she was a victim of sex trafficking and rape. McMahon stepped down as Chairman of the TKO Board of Directors days later, and the wrestling world has now had almost a month to process the series of events. Speaking on "Everybody's Got A Pod," former WWE star Ted DiBiase shared his reaction to the news.

"I've been kind of sad recently with all the stuff going on with Vince," DiBiase said. "That's heart-wrenching, really. ... It's a double-edged sword there."

As other wrestlers have over the last several weeks, DiBiase pointed out that the professional wrestling industry was essentially shaped by McMahon. On the other hand, DiBiase stated that the accusations against his former boss are upsetting.

"It makes me wonder — what are his children thinking when they read that stuff?" DiBiase continued. "The Million Dollar Man is going to say this: there are some things money can't buy, and money cannot buy integrity."

The WWE Hall of Famer is no stranger to scandals of his own, however, having been accused of welfare fraud in a situation that saw his son, Ted DiBiase Jr., indicted in federal court last year. DiBiase has since denied the charges though Ted DiBiase Jr. is set to stand trial beginning this summer.

As for the former WWE CEO, McMahon is also under federal investigation, with prosecutors reportedly having spoken with women who have accused McMahon of sexual misconduct. This could result in criminal charges in addition to the active civil lawsuit.

