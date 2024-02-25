WWE Star Rhea Ripley Says R-Truth Is Like A Cockroach Who 'Keeps Coming Back'

One of WWE's more comedic storylines has revolved around R-Truth's efforts to join The Judgment Day. Along this journey, R-Truth has employed various tactics to gain favor with The Judgment Day, such as splitting the profits from his newly-minted Judgment Day merchandise, and absorbing what he believed to be an "initiation" beatdown from Damian Priest, Finn Balor, Dominik Mysterio, and JD McDonagh. Despite his persistence, WWE Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley continues to assert that Truth is not an official member of the stable.

"The R-Truth thing is comical, very, very comical, but like I've said to the boys, he's not in [Judgment Day]," Ripley told "WWE's The Bump." "We've all come to an agreement [that] R-Truth isn't in, so we need to stop with that. We need to get rid of him, and we need him to get the message that he is not a part of The Judgment Day. I feel like here on Raw, The Judgment Day, we ran Monday Night Raw. We ran the WWE. And I feel like with everything that's been going on, we've lost a bit of steam, and that makes Mami very mad. I feel like it's because Truth is just a funny dude, and he, for some reason, loves Judgment Day and wants to be a part of us ... Me and the boys, we want to be taken seriously, so that's why we keep attacking Truth. We want him gone. We want him to leave us alone, but he's like a cockroach. He just keeps coming back."

After weeks of unsuccessful infiltration attempts, it seems that Truth has finally come to the realization that his support for The Judgment Day would not be reciprocated. As such, Truth now vows to teach Judgment Day a lesson with the aid of his newfound allies in DIY's Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa, whom he has mistaken for DX's Shawn Michaels and Triple H.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "WWE's The Bump" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.