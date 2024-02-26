New And Old Faces Backstage At AEW Tapings

Two new executives, one new and one returning face, were reportedly backstage at recent AEW shows ahead of AEW Revolution next Sunday.

According to "Fightful Select," Jennifer Pepperman, the company's new Vice President of Content Development, and QT Marshall, who has reportedly returned to his former Vice President of Show and Creative Coordination role, were backstage at "AEW Dynamite" and "AEW Collision" respectively. The outlet reported Pepperman was backstage, but could not confirm if she was working or just observing. "Fightful" also said that Marshall was in gear when his promo photos were taken, though he's not expected to wrestle as per the report.

Pepperman, a former WWE writer, and a three-time Daytime Emmy Award winner, joined the company last week. She left WWE after seven years and joined AEW the following week. She reportedly will be predominantly involved in the women's storylines on AEW programming. Dave Meltzer of the "Wrestling Observer" previously reported her first day on the job was the February 21 episode of "Dynamite." Pepperman will also reportedly be Mercedes Mone's personal writer when the star joins AEW.

Marshall returned to the company less than six months after resigning at the end of last year. He is reportedly set to resume his previous role but has been given the "okay" to wrestle dates outside of AEW, though he cannot work for rival promotion WWE. Marshall left the company initially because "AEW was heading in a different direction" and the belief was he wanted to focus more on his in-ring career.