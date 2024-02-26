Former Wrestler Alleges He Was Propositioned By WWE Official, Informed Vince McMahon

The WWE's past culture has found itself under the microscope over the last month, shortly after it emerged that a lawsuit had been filed against Vince McMahon, accusing the former WWE Chairman of sex trafficking and abuse. While plenty of new information has emerged since, older stories are getting a spotlight as well, including past accusations that WWE personnel and higher-ups had sexually harrassed/assaulted talent, and ring boys, during the 1980s.

On Monday, former WWE talent Nick Kiniski became the latest to speak out about the latter. POST Wrestling released excerpts from an upcoming interview with Kiniski had on "Pollock & Thurston," scheduled for release Monday afternoon. In the interview, Kiniski, the son of wrestling legend Gene Kiniski, claimed he was propositioned by then WWE VP of Operations, Terry Garvin, shortly after joining WWE in the mid-80s.

"He would come up to me and hit on me...I won't say what he said, but you'll understand the meaning behind it," Kinski said. "He says 'Hey Nick, let me perform oral sex on you, you can read a Playboy and you'll have it made for life.' And, you know, he is my boss, he controls my boss. This is my livelihood, what I want to do.

"I kind of joked with him, I said 'Hey Terry, you know, I'm not that way. But if I ever change, you'll be the first. I'll let you be the first.' We just kinda laughed it off. But he was always kind of coming up and joking, and one time he came to my hotel room late at night and I told him to leave. Knocked at the door. So, it put me in a very awkward position, you know?"