WWE Stars Becky Lynch And Kevin Owens Comment On Allegations Against Vince McMahon

Since January, both current and former WWE stars have been speaking out on allegations made against former WWE chairman and CEO Vince McMahon following a lawsuit filed by former employee Janel Grant, who accused McMahon of sex trafficking and abuse; McMahon is also the subject of a federal investigation. Most recently, both Becky Lynch and Kevin Owens commented on the subject to the Daily Mail before the company's Elimination Chamber premium live event on Saturday in Perth.

Owens said that everything that came out of the suit is "awful" and "just terrible."

"There's really no words to describe how sad this makes me feel," Owens told Daily Mail, who noted that "A sadness washed over Owens' face the second we brought up the line of questioning. Clearly troubled by the actions of a man he worked under for so long."

"If the people [who] spoke out went through what they went through, that's terrible," Owens continued. "It's shameful and it can't ever happen again. That's what it comes down to."

Lynch was asked she still felt safe within the company as a woman, especially considering she and her husband, WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins, bring their young daughter on the road with them.

"I have been fortunate in my career that I have always felt supported by the company," she said. "These allegations are horrible and it's hard to reconcile as a talent and as a woman. But, my experience in WWE has only ever been amazing ... some of these things are hard to reconcile."

McMahon resigned from his role with WWE and its parent company, TKO Group Holdings, at the end of January. Gran's lawsuit remains ongoing.