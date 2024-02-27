Bully Ray Wishes This Talented AEW Star Could Learn From Randy Orton In WWE

Randy Orton's return to professional wrestling after over a year out with a back injury has reminded fans and wrestlers alike what a singular talent the former WWE Champion is. On the latest "Busted Open Radio," WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray compared Orton to the similarly well-regarded Kenny Omega, believing that while both men are tremendous athletes, Orton has an edge on Omega in one spot.

"When it comes to being a worker, Randy Orton is considerably better than Kenny Omega. Now you gotta remember I said 'worker,'" Bully explained. "This is why I would've liked to see Kenny Omega come to the WWE one day, because can you imagine a guy with all the talent Kenny Omega has to come to the WWE and to learn real ring psychology from a Randy Orton."

Omega is currently out of action with diverticulitis — the former AEW World Champion had to be removed from AEW Worlds End due to a nearly life-threatening bout with the disease. There is currently no timetable for Omega's return. Omega went down with the illness just as Orton was returning to WWE and finding his footing. The former World Heavyweight Champion returned at Survivor Series: War Games and is doing his best to not take his return for granted; he challenged Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns in a Fatal-Four-Way Match at the Royal Rumble, which also included LA Knight and AJ Styles. Orton also competed in the 2024 Men's Elimination Chamber match at the eponymous event in Perth, lasting to the final two before being eliminated by chamber winner Drew McIntyre.