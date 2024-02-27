Becky Lynch & Dominik Mysterio Exchange Social Media Jabs After WWE Raw

Becky Lynch may not have a story to finish or a former group of friends to get revenge on, but she does have her own path to WrestleMania 40. "The Man" emerged victorious from the Women's Elimination Chamber match this past Saturday, earning her a Women's World Championship match against Rhea Ripley at "The Showcase of the Immortals." And she's already reached the early portion of her feud with Ripley by beefing with a member of Ripley's entourage.

Shortly after an in-ring confrontation with Ripley and Dominik Mysterio on "Raw" last night, Lynch took to X to insult Mysterio, calling him a "dirty kumquat," before posting a gif of, what else, an animated kumquat. To the shock of absolutely no one, Mysterio responded shortly after with a gif of "Daily Show" legend Jon Stewart flipping the bird. At this time, Lynch has yet to return volley toward Mysterio.

The social media insults were a fitting continuation from the "Raw" segment, where Lynch insulted the former NXT North American Champion multiple times, and at one point even threatened to "put him in his place." The insults would cause Ripley to get in Lynch's face, though ultimately no fisticuffs were exchanged between the WrestleMania opponents.

The same could not be said for Lynch and Nia Jax, however, with Jax attacking Lynch immediately after the segment, leading to Lynch retaliating later during Jax's match with Liv Morgan. The two attacks led to a match being made between Lynch and Jax for next week's episode of "Raw," where Lynch will look to finally pick up a victory over Jax, who defeated Lynch on the first episode of "Raw" in 2024.