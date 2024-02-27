Hangman Adam Page To Address Status For AEW Revolution Tomorrow Night On AEW Dynamite

Ever since "AEW Dynamite" went off the air last week with "Hangman" Adam Page holding his ankle, speculation has run rampant regarding his status for AEW Revolution this Sunday, where he's scheduled to wrestle Swerve Strickland and Samoa Joe for the AEW World Championship. First, reports indicated that Page had broken his ankle, followed by news that the injury had been a work. Additional information later revealed the angle took place because Page's Revolution status was up in the air due to a personal issue.

Whatever is going on with the top AEW star, all questions will be answered tomorrow on "Dynamite." Taking to X late Tuesday afternoon, AEW owner Tony Khan announced that Page would announce his status for Revolution on the show. In making the announcement, Khan also acknowledged the rumors that Page had suffered an injury during last week's main event.

After rumors surfaced of a potential injury to Hangman going into the 3 Way Match for the @AEW World Championship this Sunday on ppv at #AEWRevolution, Hangman Adam Page will address his status live on TBS on Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite TOMORROW! Don't miss Dynamite TOMORROW! pic.twitter.com/jJBxV4zSz2 — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) February 27, 2024

Page secured his title shot alongside Strickland on the February 7 episode of "Dynamite," when he and Strickland wrestled to a 30-minute draw, with Khan subsequently declared both men #1 contenders. While it's not entirely clear what would happen with the AEW Title match should Page have to step aside, it would seem likely the match would become a singles bout between Strickland and Joe, with Page receiving his shot at a later date.

Page's announcement is the latest thing added to the final "Dynamite" before Revolution. The show will also feature Bryan Danielson, Claudio Castagnoli, and Jon Moxley of the Blackpool Combat Club taking on FTR and Eddie Kingston, Will Ospreay's first "Dynamite" appearance since signing with AEW last fall, and Sting's final "Dynamite" appearance before his retirement.