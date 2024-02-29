Bully Ray Says WWE's Lack Of Use Of This Tag Team Has 'Always Bothered' Him

After having very little to do on the WWE main roster since their return to the promotion in 2022, The Good Brothers, Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows made a splash the last two weeks when they showed up on "NXT." The duo returned to the brand two weeks ago by attacking Chase U and the team of Nathan Frazier and Axiom following a match between the two squads, and followed it up with a victory over Edris Enofe and Malik Blade this past Tuesday, setting themselves up as an instant player in "NXT's" tag team division.

On Wednesday's episode of "Busted Open Radio," Bully Ray discussed the Good Brothers finding their way down to "NXT," something he thinks is a good move for everyone involved. However, the two-time Hall of Famer can't help but be reminded of WWE's usage of the group before their "NXT" arrival, particularly since Bully feels WWE wasted a rub he and his partner, D-Von Dudley, once gave Gallows and Anderson.

"The situation with the lack of use of the Good Brothers over the years has always kind of bothered me," Bully said. "And it bothers me for a very specific reason. Me and D-Von's last night in the WWE, "Monday Night Raw" at the Barclay's Center in 2016, they asked us to do a favor for the Good Brothers. And me and D-Von were more than happy to do it for them because they were good dudes that we got along with. And we thought they were going to use that night to help propel those guys into something special. And it never happened. So it was done for no good reason."

