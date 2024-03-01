Five Hot Takes From The Week In Wrestling: What We Wish Had Happened & More (2/29/2024)

Following his victory over Shingo Takagi at Wrestle Kingdom 18, Tama Tonga announced that when his contract with New Japan Pro Wrestling expires, he will be moving on to start a new journey elsewhere. Shortly after his final match with NJPW at The New Beginning in Sapporo, multiple sources reported that Tonga would be on his way to WWE in the near future. While a date for his debut has yet to be confirmed at the time of writing, the news got people thinking about what he should do when he arrives, and a lot of people had one thing in mind; The Bloodline.

While I would never be against an in-ring veteran like Tonga being a part of one of the biggest stories in the history of WWE, not everyone in close proximity to The Bloodline needs to be part of the story. Look at Nia Jax, she's doing perfectly fine for herself and she is literally on the Anoa'i family tree. While Tonga's father Haku (or Meng for you WCW fans out there) is considered family by people like The Rock, just because you come from Samoa, Tonga, Fiji, or any of the Polynesian Islands doesn't automatically mean you should throw up the ones.

Besides, Tonga has a much richer history with other people in WWE already. Finn Balor, The Good Brothers, and AJ Styles all have long histories with Tonga, and while the Bullet Club reunion boat might have sailed, pairing Tonga with someone like Balor would not only give him something fresh to do, but will had consistency for people who have followed his career since his beginnings in NJPW. There has been descension in The Judgment Day for months, why not let Tonga be the nail in the coffin of that story?

WWE would be foolish to put someone with the experience of Tonga on NXT, meaning that a story with The Bloodline is a big possibility. But if you asked me if I wanted to see the former seven-time IWGP Tag Team Champion reunite with Finn Balor, or team up with Solo Sikoa and be called "Duo Sikoa," I know what I'd go for.

