Why Bully Ray Loves That The Rock Is Coming Off As 'Drunk With Power' In WWE

Late last week, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson posted a lengthy promo to social media before his "WWE SmackDown" appearance. Johnson used the opportunity to add more fuel to the fire of his storyline with Roman Reigns, Cody Rhodes, and Seth Rollins, and covered up some of the gaps in logic that may have been previously present. Speaking on "Busted Open Radio," Bully Ray shared which infamous wrestling persona The Rock currently reminds him of after watching the video.

"That vibe that I got from The Rock in that ... clip was a more 'drunk with power' version of Vince McMahon," Bully said. "Think about it: Mr. McMahon on steroids, no pun intended. That's the way The Rock is coming off."

Bully stated that he enjoyed how Johnson has blurred the lines between reality and storyline, with Johnson's place on the TKO Board of Directors adding depth to the situation. Specifically, Bully felt that The Rock was channeling McMahon when he implied Rollins could lose the title and drop down the card due to Johnson's power in the company.

Following his social media promo last week, Johnson appeared on "SmackDown" alongside Reigns, with the segment taking up the better part of the first hour. Johnson and Reigns challenged Rhodes and Rollins to a tag team match on the first night of WWE WrestleMania 40, with the following night's main event between Rhodes and Reigns becoming a "Bloodline Rules" match if the two cousins win the tag bout. Earlier this week, Rhodes and Rollins accepted, officially setting up the first of two main events for next month's big show.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Busted Open Radio" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.