Video: Liv Morgan Shares WWE Match Playlist With Women's World Champ Rhea Ripley

Since returning to the ring at the 2024 WWE Royal Rumble, Liv Morgan has vowed to issue some payback to the very woman who (in kayfabe) put her on the shelf last year – WWE Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley. The feud between Morgan and Ripley, of course, extends well beyond that though, as Ripley was also the one to break off their partnership — dubbed Liv 4 Brutality — in dramatic fashion in April 2022.

Earlier today, Morgan shared a comprehensive WWE playlist of their rivalry on X (formerly Twitter), documenting all the matches, segments, and moments involving herself and Ripley on WWE's main roster. As outlined in the video, Morgan and Ripley were initially paired together in the lead-up to WrestleMania 38, and subsequently positioned as one of the challengers to the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships. After two unsuccessful attempts at capturing the titles, Ripley delivered a stunning betrayal to Morgan on the April 18, 2022 episode of "WWE Raw." With her ties now severed with Morgan, Ripley then pledged her allegiance to The Judgment Day stable.

Amidst Ripley's transformation into the menacing "Eradicator," Morgan was able to score a key victory in late-May 2022, which, as of now, marks the last time Ripley was pinned in televised singles competition. Ripley, along with her fellow Judgment Day stablemates Edge and Damian Priest, quickly bounced back with a win of their own at the 2022 Hell in a Cell event, as they defeated Morgan, AJ Styles, and Finn Balor in a six-person mixed tag team bout.

From there, Morgan and Ripley's paths veered off, until they met again in the 2023 Women's Royal Rumble, emerging as the first and the final two competitors in the match. In the months following, Ripley claimed the "WWE SmackDown" Women's Championship (later rebranded into the WWE Women's World Championship), while Morgan secured two reigns as WWE Women's Tag Team Champion alongside Raquel Rodriguez. After one of her post-title defense attacks was thwarted by Rodriguez and Morgan, Ripley re-painted the targets on their backs and issued the aforementioned counter-assault that then took Morgan out of action for six months.