The Young Bucks Tease 'Huge Announcement' For AEW Dynamite

AEW EVPs, The Young Bucks, suffered a defeat at the hands of now-retired pro wrestling legend Sting during last weekend's Revolution 2024. However, despite failing to recapture the AEW World Tag Team Championship and put "The Icon" to rest, it seems Matthew and Nicholas Jackson are far from done with their corporate heel run. The Bucks recently took to X to announce a promo segment they'll have on tonight's episode of "AEW Dynamite," where they'll take a page out of Tony Khan's book and make a "huge announcement." "See you tonight on #AEWDynamite!"

In an interview ahead of Revolution, the Bucks opened up about how important it was to them to be Sting's final opponents. Nicholas looked back on his early memories of Sting, and recalled watching him on "WCW Nitro." Nicholas claims he was upset that "The Icon" not only entered through the rafters but beat up the nWo and Hulk Hogan. Despite this, he claimed it was amazing to see Sting still compete at such a high level over the past few years, and that their Revolution match would be the biggest match of their careers. Matthew then added that the two men first met Sting during their time as Generation Me in TNA, back in 2010.

It remains to be seen if the duo will be able to build off of the massive momentum of Sting's final match and become even bigger heels in the legend's absence. With the AEW World Tag Team Championship now vacant and Darby Allin taking time off after the pay-per-view, the Bucks could conceivably crown themselves tonight and rob the rest of the tag team division of a shot at the titles.