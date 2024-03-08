Five Hot Takes From The Week In Wrestling: What We Wish Had Happened & More (3/7/2024)

One of my favorite parts of AEW Revolution was watching Jon Moxley and Claudio Castagnoli come out dressed like the Road Warriors. In retrospect, their subsequent victory over FTR should have been obvious from that point on — this was about establishing Mox and Claudio as a regular AEW tag team, a team that should be considered a very real threat to win the upcoming tournament for the vacant AEW tag titles. Why not associate themselves with one of the most fearsome tag teams in history? As Moxley and Castagnoli stood above their fallen opponents while commentary put over the fact that they had entered the tag team ranks with a bang, it hit me — Claudio is officially part of another tag team. And I think it's probably about time to accept the truth: Claudio Castagnoli is a tag team wrestler.

Now, when I say that, I don't mean it as an insult. Tag team wrestling is, in my opinion, the best kind of wrestling, and tag team wrestlers tend to be significantly more interesting than most singles wrestlers. But I'm guessing many people are still bristling at the notion of Claudio continuing to be "stuck" in the tag team division, a common complaint among the fandom during his time as Cesaro in WWE, when he had no fewer than four notable tag team partners — Jack Swagger, Tyson Kidd, Shinsuke Nakamura, and Sheamus. At that time, there was a widespread notion that continuously putting him in tag teams was a disservice to Claudio, who surely deserved a run at the top of the card, as world champion. The opportunity for a main event singles run was one of the most intriguing things about Claudio signing with AEW, and indeed, it wasn't long before Tony Khan made him Ring of Honor World Champion, back when that title still meant something on its own.

Claudio was certainly a capable champion, but the run wasn't terribly memorable — it was most interesting when Claudio briefly lost the title to Chris Jericho before regaining it, after which Khan, who had been aggressively pushing ROH on AEW programming, seemingly backed off. The majority of Claudio's second reign took place on "ROH on HonorClub," and at this point I think it's safe to say that it lasted about six months too long, and Claudio should have dropped the title to Eddie Kingston (the current champion) back in April 2023 at Supercard of Honor. Now it's about six months after that title loss, and Claudio is still looking for his first taste of proper AEW gold.

In other words, beyond the ROH title run, not even Tony Khan wants to give Claudio a main event spot, or even a run with a singles midcard title. This is a company whose major singles champions are currently Kingston, Roderick Strong, and Samoa Joe, all of whom are Claudio's contemporaries and came up beside him in ROH, along with the 50-year-old Christian Cage. And yet, once again, there's Claudio, stuck in the tag team division.

And honestly, good. He should be. He's a tag team wrestler. He's always been a tag team wrestler, from his days teaming with Ares on the European independent scene to his time in CHIKARA, where he first teamed with Chris Hero to form the legendary Kings of Wrestling, who were two-time Ring of Honor Tag Team Champions. In WWE, Claudio won tag team gold six times with three different partners (but mostly with Sheamus as The Bar). In contrast, his singles title runs in any sort of major promotion (and even most minor promotions) are limited to a single reign as WWE United States Champion and those two ROH world title reigns. That's it.

He's a tag team wrestler, and he's one of the best in history. There's no shame in that. But it is about time for some fans to stop fighting the idea and start cheering for yet another amazing tag team run from Claudio, with Moxley by his side.

Written by Miles Schneiderman