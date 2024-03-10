Matt Hardy Assesses Sting's AEW Revolution Retirement Match

Last week saw "The Icon" Sting put a cap on his nearly 40-year professional wrestling career with a win over The Young Bucks at AEW Revolution. For his final match, Sting, alongside his long-time ally Darby Allin, was tasked with defending the AEW World Team Championships against The Young Bucks (Matthew and Nicholas Jackson) in a tornado tag match. Given that this stipulation nullified disqualifications and count-outs, competitors also unloaded an arsenal of weaponry, including tables, chairs, ladders, and several panes of glass. On a recent episode of "The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy," Sting's AEW colleague, Matt Hardy laid out his assessment of Sting's send-off match.

"I loved every bit of it. More than anything, I'm happy for Sting," Hardy said. "I'm happy that Sting got the chance to tell a story in the correct fashion. He was treated with respect, he was treated with honor, and he was able to go out on his own note, which was fantastic ... It was emotional. They told a good ride, they told a good story. Sting looked as great as Sting could possibly look in that match, in those moments. And Darby did a hell of a job carrying his end of the deal too. Kudos, big round of applause to everybody involved. They killed it. Once again, I will applaud [AEW President] Tony Khan for getting Sting there, and sending him out the right way."

In his three-year run with AEW, Sting exclusively performed in tag team competition, boasting an undefeated AEW record of 28-0. Backed by their impressive teaming stats, Sting and Allin earned the opportunity to challenge Big Bill and Ricky Starks for the AEW World Tag Team Championships in the lead-up to Revolution. Those same titles would be vacated in the wake of AEW Revolution, as Sting has now hung up his wrestling boots, and Allin is set to climb Mount Everest next month.

