Lance Archer Discusses Frustrations With AEW Booking

AEW star Lance Archer has admitted that he does have frustrations about not being used on AEW television but feels that he will be ready whenever he's called upon.

Archer was a recent guest on "WrestlePurists," where he was asked if it is frustrating when he's not being used in AEW.

"I think it's frustrating for anyone that has a passion for anything, and then in this business, because we feel like ... sometimes we feel like it's an out of sight, out of mind scenario. But it's more, just because we're passionate. We want to be out there, we want to be performing for the people, we want to be ... whether it's in AEW or New Japan or one of the independents that I get to go and work in, which is why I do enjoy working independent shows and still going out to Japan and things like that because there are different outlets for the passion for the business of professional wrestling."

He added that being allowed to wrestle in other promotions despite being contracted to AEW helps him be visible to fans.

"I can still be the Murderhawk Monster, whether it's at AEW or New Japan or around the independents. And that's one of the luxuries of working with AEW is that we're still allowed to do that. So while there's times when I'm not one of the mainstays in AEW, I'm still working, I'm still out there, I'm still visible, I'm still a part of it," said Archer.

Archer has wrestled in NJPW, The Wrestling Revolver, and GCW, apart from AEW and ROH in recent months.