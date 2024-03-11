WWE Star Damian Priest Had A Special Birthday Message For Former Opponent Bad Bunny

It was a big day for Bad Bunny this past Sunday, as the Grammy Award-winning recording artist and occasional WWE star celebrated his 30th birthday. The rapper/singer received well wishes from many across the music and wrestling world, as well as one not-so-well wish from WWE star Damian Priest.

Taking to X early Sunday evening, the Money in the Bank winner appeared to wish Bunny a happy birthday with a simple "Felize cumpleaños" message. The rest of the post wasn't as nice, however, as Priest included a photo of him nailing Bunny with a right hand during an episode of "WWE Raw" last year.

The relationship between Priest and Bunny wasn't always antagonistic, as the duo began Bunny's WWE career in 2021 as friends, with Priest helping Bunny capture the WWE 24/7 Championship, as well as teaming with him to defeat Miz and John Morrison at WrestleMania 37. The relationship turned sour last year, however, when Bunny ran afoul with Priest and his allies in Judgment Day, leading to a singles match between the two at Backlash, where Bunny emerged victorious in his hometown of Puerto Rico.

The Backlash match has been Bunny's last match in WWE to date, with the rapper instead spending time on his music, releasing the album "Nadie Sabe Lo Que Va a Pasar Mañana" this past October. While there is no word on when Bunny could next wrestle in WWE, the promotion remains open to working with him again down the road, with WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H recently noting that Bunny would always have a home in WWE.