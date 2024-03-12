Mark Henry Details What He'd Have Liked To See From Seth Rollins On WWE SmackDown

As WrestleMania 40 gets closer and closer, the heat continues to turn up between Cody Rhodes and Bloodline members The Rock and Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, who Rhodes will face on Night One in a tag match, and Night Two, when he challenges Reigns for the title. But just as much has been made about Rhodes partner on Night One, WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins, who many have felt has often come off as a fourth wheel in the storyline.

This is the case for AEW's Mark Henry, especially after this past Friday on "SmackDown," when Rollins was the brunt of numerous shots from both Rock and Reigns, with the latter even referring to Rollins as a "crossdresser." On Monday's episode of "Busted Open Radio," Henry revealed what he would've liked to have seen Rollins do in order to combat Reigns, and especially Rock, on the microphone.

"I wish Seth had been a little more descriptive in his mid-life crisis thing," Henry said. "Like 'Rock, you're pushing...you're over half one hundred. You need that shiny car, you need that extravagant mess to make yourself cool, and to look good to the younger fanbase. We don't need to have that, we are that. I mean, you can tell, we talk about my wardrobe, this is designer.' And he could've went into it and defended himself right there, because he's been taking a lot of hits about his wardrobe. So I just thought he could've been able to put himself over a little bit more right there."

