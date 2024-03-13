Bully Ray Lays Out Why Cody Rhodes Needed To Give The Rock A Receipt On WWE SmackDown

Things have been complicated between The Rock and Cody Rhodes ever since February 2, when the Royal Rumble winner stepped aside and allowed Rock to challenge Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Title at WrestleMania 40. A week later, Rhodes changed his mind at the WrestleMania 40 press conference, leading to Rock slapping him in the face, and kickstarting a chain of events that would lead to the announcement of Rhodes and Seth Rollins facing Rock and Reigns at Night One of WrestleMania.

Through it all, Rock's slap had gone unanswered by Rhodes until this past Friday on "SmackDown," when Rhodes finally smacked Rock back. The moment was applauded by Bully Ray, who reminded everyone on "Busted Open Radio" this past Tuesday that he had been calling for Rhodes to exact some justice on Rock ever since the initial smack took place.

"Right after that smack happened at the press conference, that Monday, when we came on this show, who was the very first person that said 'Cody needs to smack Rocky back? Cody needs to receipt The Rock?'" Bully said. "I was adamant about that. No matter what Cody would've done or said, you have to...if a man smacks you in the face, you have to smack him back. I'm not talking about...you don't even have to punch him, you got to smack him. You have to give him a little bit of his own medicine because nobody in hell could ever think that Cody would smack The Rock in the face. That's exactly what needed to happen, and I was adamant on this show about it. And I was very happy to see it happen. I was very happy to hear that response from the crowd. And I thought it was a 9 out of 10."

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Busted Open Radio" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription