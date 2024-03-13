Jake The Snake Roberts Discusses Sting Riding Off Into The Sunset At AEW Revolution

Throughout his Hall of Fame career, Jake Roberts has been part of some of the biggest events to take place in wrestling history. Two weeks ago in Greensboro, North Carolina, he added another legendary show to his resume, appearing at AEW Revolution in the corner of Lance Archer, who took part in the eight-man scramble match to determine the #1 contender for the AEW World Championship.

On the latest episode of "The Snake Pit," Roberts talked about Revolution and wasn't shy about sharing how great he felt the event was.

"What a weekend, what a weekend, what a show," Roberts said. "16,000 people, they were with it man, they were with it. And every match was great, bar none."

As strong as the show was received, the highlight for many was the final match of Sting, who finished his Hall of Fame career by retaining the AEW World Tag Team Championships with Darby Allin in a violent match against the Young Bucks. Roberts, who feuded with Sting in WCW back in 1992, was really pleased with how Sting's sendoff was done, even admitting he was a bit envious of it.

"I'm jealous of the way he got to ride off," Roberts said. "What a send-off. The only thing missing was a ticker tape parade, but they got close to it at the end. It was something to see, something to be a part of. I was glad I was there, it was great seeing some of the oldtimers like Steamboat and a few others, DDP was there. So it was good, it was really, really good."

