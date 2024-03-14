WWE's Naomi, Bayley, & Tamina Share Joke Video Disguising Themselves For AEW Dynamite

Last night's "AEW Dynamite: Big Business" special saw Mercedes Mone — formerly known as Sasha Banks in WWE — make her debut for Tony Khan's promotion. And while in the past it may have been frowned upon for WWE talent to attend other wrestling shows, Naomi, Bayley, and Tamina traveled to the TD Garden in Boston to support their friend and former colleague. The trio also had some fun with it, with Naomi posting a video on social media of them jokingly attempting to disguise themselves.

A plethora of fans have since reacted to the clip, with one individual commenting, "Naomi putting this wig in a pony to put on another wig sending me," while another account wrote," No matter what, they're always by each other's sides." Notably, Naomi and Bayley traveled to Tokyo, Japan, for Mone's NJPW debut at Wrestle Kingdom 17 last January. Bayley was also in attendance for NJPW Battle in the Valley 2023, where Mone defeated KAIRI (WWE's Kairi Sane) to win the IWGP Women's Championship.

Mone clearly has a tight bond with all three women. "The CEO's" friendship with Bayley started when the duo worked together on "WWE NXT," while her connection with Naomi and Tamina began when she was called up to the main roster, and the trio joined forces to become Team B.A.D. Mone ended up winning the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship twice with Bayley and once with Naomi. However, her reign with Naomi ended abruptly when the pair walked out of WWE in May 2022 over a creative dispute. Naomi returned to WWE earlier this year, but Mone is now contracted to AEW.