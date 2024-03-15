WWE Star Baron Corbin Assesses NXT Tag Team Division

With "NXT" Stand & Deliver right around the corner, "NXT" Tag Team Champions The Wolf Dogs are eagerly awaiting to see who their challengers will be at the Premium Live Event. In an appearance on "WWE's The Bump," Baron Corbin shared some insight into the current "NXT" tag team division.

"Yeah, I mean it's stacked right now," Corbin said. "We saw Anderson and Gallows came down to 'NXT.' They saw what I've accomplished since returning to 'NXT' and finding a tag partner and wrecking shop and I think that they want a piece of that."

Aside from The Good Brothers, Corbin named LWO as some of The Wolf Dogs' other major competition.

"He's cutting people in half. I'm putting them down with the EOD, and they're all about speed," Corbin said. "They're about high flying, and I think if you can ground those guys. If you get them into a fist fight in a phone booth it's all over for those guys."

Corbin returned to the "NXT" brand in May 2023 and later joined forces with Breakker to compete in the 2024 Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic. The duo ultimately defeated Carmelo Hayes and Trick Williams in the final of the tournament, and dethroned The Family as "NXT" Tag Team Champions on the February 13 episode of "NXT." But, Corbin has warned all possible contenders that the titles are going to stay around his and Breakker's waists.

"There's a lot of great teams that are going to go to war to try and get their hands on these titles," Corbin said. "I mean, I think they've got a better chance of winning the lottery than getting these titles, but we'll see what happens."

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "WWE's The Bump" with an h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.