Mercedes Mone Takes In Boston Celtics Game Following AEW Dynamite: Big Business Debut

Former WWE star Mercedes Mone has arrived in AEW after months of speculation. The "CEO" appeared at the start of the "Big Business" edition of "AEW Dynamite" to a thunderous ovation from the Boston faithful, and has vowed to change the face of AEW and its women's division. However, once AEW vacated the TD Garden at the end of the night, it was time for the arena to get prepared for the NBA game between the Boston Celtics and the Phoenix Suns, a game that Mone stuck around for.

Mone was spotted courtside for the game between the Celtics and the Suns, with her name graphic that appeared on television reading "AEW Wrestler" for the very first time. The Celtics defeated the Suns 127-112, and after all was said and done, Mone took to X (formerly Twitter) to express her gratitude to her hometown. She wrote "What a game! I love my city BO$$TON. Thank you @celtics"

What a game! I love my city BO$$TON

Thank you @celtics pic.twitter.com/wXdiQY98h1 — Mercedes Moné Varnado (@MercedesVarnado) March 15, 2024

The "Big Business" edition of "Dynamite" was the first time Mone has gotten physical in a wrestling capacity since the NJPW Resurgence event in May 2023. During a match with AEW star Willow Nightingale, Mone accidentally broke her ankle, resulting in her losing the tournament final to crown the first-ever NJPW STRONG Women's Champion. Mone and Nightingale came face-to-face at the end of "Big Business" for the first time since that match, but Nightingale raised Mone's hand, giving her the ring, and allowed her to soak in the ovation of the fans. "Big Business" wasn't the first time Mone has appeared at an AEW event, as she was spotted in the crowd at Wembley Stadium in London for All In in August 2023, but due to her injury, she was unable to get involved in any in-ring action.