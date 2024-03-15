WWE's Damian Priest On Getting Judgment Day Back On Track After R-Truth Distraction

For a few months, R-Truth's attempts to join The Judgment Day served as an entertaining storyline and revitalization of the veteran's career. Unsurprisingly, the faction eventually turned on Truth, with the most recent development being a match between Damian Priest and Truth on the latest "WWE Raw." While Truth has made it clear he isn't finished with The Judgment Day, Priest seems ready to let things go.

Speaking on "The Babyfaces Podcast," Priest explained that R-Truth was never truly a member of The Judgment Day and brought up his recent "Raw" victory over the wrestler. Looking back, the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champion referred to Truth as nothing more than a distraction.

"I was distracted from serious business," Priest said. "I feel like The Judgment Day lost a little bit of its ... luster there with all that 'ha ha ha' stuff, so we needed to cut that out unfortunately. I did feel bad at the time, but I had to do what I had to do. We had to lay him out and get back to Judgment Day business."

Priest is right about at least one thing — The Judgment Day does have more to worry about. Priest and Balor will be defending their tag titles at WWE WrestleMania 40 in a Six-Pack Ladder Match, with the full list of competitors yet to be determined. On top of that, Priest still holds the Money in the Bank briefcase, which he can use to cash in a shot on any championship from now until the next Money in the Bank match in July.

Apart from Priest and Balor, Rhea Ripley will defend the Women's World Championship against Becky Lynch at next month's big show. While Dominik Mysterio and JD McDonagh don't have anything scheduled yet, Priest stated that one of the group's goals is to find them titles as well.

