Mercedes Mone Discusses Her Post-WWE Journey, Feeling 'Lost' And 'Confused'

Mercedes Mone is officially All Elite. She debuted for AEW on the "Big Business" edition of "Dynamite" in her hometown of Boston, Massachusetts, and she has vowed to be at the forefront of a women's revolution, the same way she was in WWE. In those two years since she left WWE, a lot has happened to the woman many people knew as Sasha Banks. However, during a recent interview with Renee Paquette for "AEW Close Up," Mone explained the highs and lows of her journey to becoming All Elite.

"These past two years have been a whirlwind of a journey that I couldn't even begin to explain," she said. Mone's journey took her to New Japan Pro Wrestling and STARDOM, where she held the IWGP Women's Championship. Mone was even in attendance for AEW All In at Wembley Stadium, which made her even more excited to be part of such a promising women's division.

Despite the highs, Mone said she had hit some big low points over the past two years. "First I just started finding a team," Mone said. "Finding people that I can go to for help because I felt so lost, so broken, so hurt, and so confused where I fit in this world. Especially in the world of wrestling that gave me so much hope, gave me so much opportunity. I felt very lost and confused and unsure, and it hurt me."

Following her injury at NJPW Resurgence 2023, Mone explained that she felt like her dreams had been taken away from her after all the hard work she had put in since signing for WWE in 2012. "The CEO" will now get the chance to address the AEW fans on what she wants to achieve when she appears live on "Dynamite" this Wednesday in Toronto.

