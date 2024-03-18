Nic Nemeth Analyzes Potential Scenario For Rhodes Vs. Reigns At WWE WrestleMania 40

Roman Reigns is set to defend the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Cody Rhodes for the second consecutive year at WrestleMania 40. Nic Nemeth discussed the title clash on "Busted Open Radio," and the former WWE star initially wondered what would happen to the 2023 and 2024 men's Royal Rumble winner if he were to get pinned on both nights in Philadelphia. Last year at "The Show of Shows," Reigns retained the gold against Rhodes following interference from The Bloodline.

This time, however, the Reigns vs. Rhodes championship match at WrestleMania will have a stipulation attached to it, which will be determined on the opening night at Lincoln Financial Field, with Rhodes teaming up with Seth Rollins against Reigns and "Dwayne" The Rock" Johnson. If Rhodes and Rollins win, then The Bloodline will be barred from ringside for the championship encounter, but if Rock and Reigns pick up the victory, then Reigns vs. Rhodes will be contested under "Bloodline Rules."

Nemeth hopes there is a plot twist on the first night to make people think that Rhodes will not finish his story again. "The story is the chance to have a shot at the title," Nemeth explained. "The story is about fighting through all of the other people to get to this unbeatable Roman ... Not every story has a happy ending; most of them don't actually. So I don't know where this is going, and I hope we get a couple more dips and dives." However, Nemeth did disclose what he thinks could potentially play out at "The Show of Shows" next month while interacting with former WWE referee Jimmy Korderas on the SiriusXM show.