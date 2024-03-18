Video: Logan Paul Spills 'W-W-Tea' On WrestleMania 40 Triple-Threat Vs. Orton, Owens

Since winning the WWE United States Championship back in November, Logan Paul has had it pretty easy, successfully defending the title against Kevin Owens at the Royal Rumble, and finding the time to draw on his Elimination Chamber pod while wrestling for a shot at the World Heavyweight Title in, shocker of all shockers, the Elimination Chamber match. Alas, the good times are coming to an end, as Paul's ongoing issues with Owens, and issues that began with Randy Orton during said Chamber match, have him set to defend the US Title against both men at WrestleMania 40.

Understandably, Paul isn't thrilled about this development, which led to him posting a video on TikTok on Sunday where he said he spilled the "WW Tea." Paul proceeded to give a recap of his problems with both Orton and Owens, going as far as to admit that he may have used underhanded tactics to get the better of both, and even giving credit for Owens giving him a "harder fight than Floyd Mayweather." Alas, Paul was still pretty ticked off about the triple threat match being made, though he vowed to prevail through hook or crook regardless.

"So now, I've got these two dudes that I've separately pissed off, that I'm in a triple threat match with, which is why I was freaking out," Paul said. "How is that fair? Regardless, two on one, three on one, five on one, I don't care, Logan Paul's not getting gangbanged."

Paul will get his chance to defeat Owens and Orton on Night Two of WrestleMania, joining Seth Rollins vs. Drew McIntyre for the WWE World Heavyweight Title and Cody Rhodes vs. Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Title as one of three matches announced for the second day of WrestleMania so far.

