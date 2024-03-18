Jim Ross Recalls His Favorite Moment In The Career Of Retired AEW Star Sting

With so much going on in the wrestling world recently, including the AEW debuts of Mercedes Mone and Kazuchika Okada, and the continued build to WrestleMania 40, it's easy to forget that Sting's retirement match took place only two weeks ago. The wrestling legend had his swan song at AEW Revolution in Greensboro, North Carolina, where he and Darby Allin successfully defended the AEW World Tag Team Titles against the Young Bucks, in a match, for a variety of reasons, that will be talked about for years to come.

It won't be the only thing wrestling fans or pundits will be talking about for years regarding Sting, as evident by AEW announcer Jim Ross. On the latest episode of "Grilling JR," Ross, who called many of Sting's best matches, including his last one, was asked about what his favorite moment in Sting's career was. Ross did pick a Sting match from Greensboro, but not the Revolution match with the Bucks; rather, Ross' favorite remains the Greensboro match that he, and many others, believe put Sting on the map.

"Probably the one that sticks out the most is the first one that Schiavone and I did in 1988 there in Greensboro that we've talked about," Ross said. "I think that first one, it's hard to beat the first one. He had all those great matches with Ric Flair and all those great matches with Luger, Terry Funk, and others. But I think the very first outing for him was so important to make an impression in a positive way, and he succeeded. So I'd say the very first time I saw Sting in a big match scenario [in 1988] sticks out in my mind probably better than anything."

