Photo: WWE Star Sonya Deville Shares Pic With Liv Morgan & Norman Smiley

It's been a while since fans have seen Sonya Deville on WWE TV, as the former WWE Women's Tag Team Champion has spent the last several months healing from a torn ACL, while also finding time to film the upcoming movie "DNA Secrets." Even still, Deville always has time for old friends in wrestling and took some time to see at least two of them earlier this week.

Taking to X on Tuesday evening, shortly after "NXT" hit the airwaves, Deville posted a photo of her with fellow WWE star Liv Morgan and WWE NXT coach Norman Smiley. Deville referred to Morgan and Smiley as "two of her faves" as the trio happily posed together.

Two of my favs 🖤🖤🖤 pic.twitter.com/mUEZpp1gAD — Daria/Sonya Deville (@SonyaDevilleWWE) March 20, 2024

While Morgan and Deville haven't been associated often during their careers, Morgan was a critical part of arguably Deville's high point in WWE so far, as Deville and partner Chelsea Green defeated Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez to win the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles last July. Both women likely trained with Smiley during their time in the WWE Performance Center, where Smiley has coached and trained wrestlers since its formation in 2013.

The photo will likely lead to a discussion regarding Deville's status and whether a possible in-ring return could occur for her sooner than later. While there had been some speculation Deville could've returned for the Women's Royal Rumble in January, there has been no update since regarding when Deville could appear on WWE TV again, or whether or not she has been cleared to return.