AEW Dynamite 3/20/24: 3 Things We Hated And 3 Things We Loved

The impact of the "CEO" is already being felt in AEW, with this week featuring two major women's segments that furthered several storylines and continued to develop more characters. From day one fans have been crying out for AEW to do more with the women's roster, and while Tony Khan has signed tons of talented workers none of them have managed to force that change, but it appears Mone could be the catalyst for more.

The show kicked off with Mone cutting a promo that felt like a playbook straight out of WWE's sports entertainment world, and while that might not be to the taste of everyone it is what this division needs so that characters and storylines can develop. She continued to tease issues with Willow Nightingale, while they were then forced to work together again as they fought off Julia Hart and Skye Blue, which smartly promoted the AEW Rampage main event.

All of the tension between Nightingale, Mone, and Kris Statlander continued to play out in a backstage segment, continuing the thread even further. Meanwhile, we were treated to an excellent tag team match as Toni Storm and Mariah May competed against Thunder Rosa and Deonna Purrazzo. It was a reminder of just how deep and talented the roster is, with this being a great fast-paced encounter that helped to keep Purrazzo as a threat to the title, while also throwing Rosa into the mix.

The fact it was Rosa who pinned Storm to win the match was an interesting twist, and that opens the door for further drama down the line when it comes to that situation. While this was a show with some huge men's matches, it was great to see that they didn't completely dominate the night like they would in the past. It's only a small step, and fans are always going to want more, and people need to see consistency to believe an actual change is coming. However, if this is a sign of how the women's division is going to be treated in this new era of AEW, then sign me up.

Written by Matthew Wilkinson