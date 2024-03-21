Eric Bischoff Will Be Surprised If This WWE Hall Of Famer Isn't At WrestleMania 40

It's been a WrestleMania 40 season that's been sort of a throwback, thanks to the presence of The Rock, who is set to wrestle his first WrestleMania match in 11 years when he and Roman Reigns battle Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins on Night One of the two-part event. And The Rock's inclusion, coupled with the milestone of WrestleMania reaching its 40th edition, has Eric Bischoff wondering if one of Rock's biggest rivals could also have a role in the event.

On the latest episode of "83 Weeks," Bischoff was asked by co-host Conrad Thompson if it would stun him to see "Stone Cold" Steve Austin make an appearance on either night of WrestleMania 40.

"I wouldn't be surprised," Bischoff said. "I would be surprised if we don't see him, because of...just the level of interest and excitement and enthusiasm. And Steve is still out there, he's still in business. We saw him do a commercial on Super Bowl Sunday. He's still out there. He's not crawled into a hole out there in Nevada, on his ranch. He's still out there. So yeah, I expect to see him. Plus, it would be fun. If I was Steve Austin, I'd want to be a part of it."

Thus far, there has been no indication that Austin is set to appear in any capacity at WrestleMania 40. The WWE Hall of Famer did make his presence felt at WrestleMania 38 two years ago, defeating Kevin Owens in a one-off match in the main event of Night One, followed by him laying out Vince McMahon, Austin Theory, and Pat McAfee with Stone Cold Stunners on Night Two.

