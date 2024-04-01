5 Wrestlers Who Actually Pooped Themselves In The Ring

You know the saying ... s*** happens — and it happens, quite literally, in the wrestling ring as well. It's a messy subject for sure, and one that most people might not want to dive into with both feet at first, but there's plenty of substance to sift through in these unfortunate instances that have befallen some of the most famous (and in one case, now infamous) names in the history of the business. And hey, surely there's room for a little potty humor these days, too, so we'll try to have some fun with it.

Advertisement

In the midst of a wrestling match, as we all know, anything can happen. We've repeatedly seen spots altered on the fly, roles outright reversed due to unexpected crowd response, injuries to account for, and so much more — even poop. Yes, sometimes nature calls right then and there in the middle of the squared circle. Or on one's way out from backstage with no time to reverse course. Or in the corner. Or under the ring. Or, well, yeah, sometimes right on one's opponent.

Whether what leads up to these unfortunate, not-so-grand finales is a joke gone awry, the result of an illness or a bad meal, a move that hits in just the right (or wrong) spot, or otherwise, the show must go on. This may not be for the faint of heart but sit back, relax, maybe slap on a gas mask, and let's enjoy these five times when a wrestler actually pooped themselves in the ring.

Advertisement