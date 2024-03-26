WWE Hall Of Famer Booker T Weighs In On The Rock's Heel Performance

As WrestleMania 40 gets closer and closer, the takes surrounding The Rock, Cody Rhodes, Roman Reigns, and Seth Rollins seem to get hotter and hotter. The four key players in the Night One WrestleMania main event have been all anyone's been able to talk about ever since Rock returned to "SmackDown" in January, with questions regarding how WWE's regular stars like Rhodes, Reigns, and Rollins stack up against Rock's star power, and whether Rock has led to those talents coming off as secondary.

One person who isn't concerned about any of that is Booker T, the man who once saw his fifth reign as WCW World Heavyweight Champion end at the hands of The Rock. On the latest episode of "The Hall of Fame" podcast, Booker moved past some of the commentary regarding Rock overshadowing WWE's full-time stars, instead focusing on the great job he feels Rock has been doing since adopting his heel persona, and how Booker believes it's made for one of the most exciting builds to WrestleMania in recent memory.

"A lot of people got a lot of things to say about The Rock," Booker said. "Me personally...I think The Rock's doing some really great work, as far as being a heel's heel. Not buying into the way people look at it today, but the way he went out and did it back in the day, and seeing if it still works. Me personally, outside looking in, it's got everybody buzzing, everybody's up, talking about what's going on. And for me, I think this is one of the most intriguing WrestleMania seasons that we've been in in quite some time."

