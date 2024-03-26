Bully Ray Says Last Thing WWE Fans Want With WWE WrestleMania 40 Comes Down To 1 Word

Much like a Canadian team trying to win a Stanley Cup for the first time since the early 90s, WrestleMania 40 seems so close, and yet remains so far away with less than two weeks to go. As such, it gives many within the wrestling sphere more time to analyze the much talked about main events of the big show, which consist of The Rock and Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins on Night One, and Rhodes attempting to "finish the story" by challenging Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship on Night Two.

Advertisement

In regards to Rhodes finishing his story, two-time Hall of Famer Bully Ray remains unsure about the prospect, even admitting that there were times he felt Rhodes hadn't yet established himself as the WWE's next top star. Regardless of his feelings though, Bully revealed on Monday's "Busted Open Radio" that there's one thing fans shouldn't be thinking about if Rhodes does walk out of WrestleMania Universal Champion.

"The last thing you want coming out of Night Two is Cody Rhodes is your new Universal Champion, but...," Bully said. "There can be no buts when it comes to Cody being announced as champion if he's going over. And I keep saying if he's going over because I have witnessed in this industry, as Mark has witnessed in this industry, things changing a mere hours before the match went to the ring.

Advertisement

"Just because somebody comes up with something that they didn't see for months and months before it...do I think that's going to happen in this situation? No, because you can't throw a monkey wrench into the entire machine. Lord knows what they have designed on the back end, advertising, yada yada. But s**t like this does happen."

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Busted Open Radio" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription