Bully Ray Discusses What He Wants To See From The Rock In WWE Moving Forward

Monday's episode of "WWE Raw" ended in dramatic fashion as Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson issued a sadistic beatdown to Cody Rhodes in the rainy parking lot of Chicago's Allstate Arena. As Cody lay bloodied against his own sponsored truck, Johnson revealed a weightlifting belt inscribed with "Mama Rhodes," in reference to Cody's mother, Michelle. As a part of his recent promise to Michelle, Johnson then proceeded to smear Cody's blood across the weightlifting belt, reiterating that he'd present it to her after their meeting at WrestleMania 40.

While Cody's family expressed a mix of concern and disapproval toward Johnson's actions, WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray found its imagery to be quite powerful, so powerful, in fact, that he hopes to see Johnson carry the bloodied weight belt in every one of his future WWE appearances. "I want to see that bloody weight belt every single time Rock is out there," Ray said on "Busted Open Radio." "I'd love to see The Rock wearing that bloody weight belt every time he goes out there now. Just a pair of slacks, his nice shoes, no shirt, bloody weight belt. Just walking around jacked, 295 [pounds] of twisted steel and mother-trucking sex appeal, and Cody Rhodes' blood all over the weight belt that he's giving to Mama Rhodes."

As previously announced, Johnson will be returning to the ring as he and "The Tribal Chief" Roman Reigns take on Cody Rhodes and Seth "Freakin" Rollins on night one of WrestleMania 40. The following night, Rhodes will pivot to singles competition when he challenges Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. Depending on the outcome of night one's tag team match though, Rhodes could be tasked with combatting the added stipulation of "Bloodline Rules," which would permit interference from Reign's Samoan family members, including Johnson, during the headlining title match.

