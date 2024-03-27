WWE NXT North American Title Triple Threat Set For Stand And Deliver

"WWE NXT" North American Champion Oba Femi will defend his title against two stars at the Stand & Deliver premium live event. It was announced by the champion on this past week's "NXT" that Dijak and Josh Briggs will face him in a triple threat match on WrestleMania weekend.

Dijak and Briggs both secured wins on Tuesday's show, with the former defeating Shawn Spears, while the latter got a win over Chase U's Duke Hudson. After the match between Briggs and Hudson, Dijak, who was on the commentary, got into the ring and he was joined by Oba Femi. The North American Champion was seemingly impressed with Dijak and Briggs' wins and offered them a shot at his title, but warned them that they won't be able to take the title off him.

Oba Femi last defended his title on the March 12 edition of "NXT," where he got the win over Brooks Jensen. His reign as champion began in January, when he cashed in his Breakout Tournament contract against Dragon Lee to begin his first title reign in WWE.

Four other matches have been announced for the Stand & Deliver show, three of which are for the title. "NXT" Champion Ilja Dragunov will defend his title against Tony D'Angelo, while "NXT" Women's Champion Lyra Valkyria will hope to extend her title reign when she faces off against former champion Roxanne Perez. Bron Breakker and Baron Corbin, the current "NXT" Tag Team Champions, will face the winner of the "NXT" Tag Team Championship Eliminator Tournament, which will take place on next week's "NXT." Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson of The OC, LWO's Joaquin Wilde and Cruz Del Toro, and Nathan Frazer and Axiom will face each other in the final of the tournament.

The fifth match confirmed for Stand & Deliver is the personal rivalry between former tag team partners Carmelo Hayes and Trick Williams, which is the only non-title match on the show.