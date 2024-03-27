Video: WWE's Alpha Academy Tries To Rebound After A 'Hell Of A Match' In NXT Loss

The main event of last night's "WWE NXT" saw Akira Tozawa and Otis of Alpha Academy, accompanied by Maxxine Dupri, attempting to take down the "NXT" Tag Team Champions, Bron Breakker and Baron Corbin. Tozawa and Otis fell short, failing to secure themselves a place at NXT Stand & Deliver next week. Following the team's loss, WWE's social media accounts posted an interview with Dupri, Otis, and Tozawa, with Dupri laying out what's next for the faction.

EXCLUSIVE: @maxxinedupri does her best to remain positive after @otiswwe and @TozawaAkira came up short in the main event of NXT. #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/DJVvoa6oJT — WWE (@WWE) March 27, 2024

It seems the team will re-group with Chad Gable and figure out a plan to outfit Otis and Tozawa with championship gold, one way or another. Over on "WWE Raw," Gable was last seen coaching Sami Zayn following his loss to Bronson Reed. Earlier this month, Zayn defeated Gable to earn a shot at GUNTHER and the WWE Intercontinental Championship at WWE WrestleMania 40. That leaves Gable without a WrestleMania match for the time being.

Having lost their chance at the "NXT" tag titles, Otis and Tozawa must now look elsewhere if they're hoping to win a championship. The Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions, Finn Balor and Damian Priest of The Judgment Day, are set to defend the title in a Six-Pack Ladder Match at WrestleMania. However, Otis and Tozawa don't have a clear path to qualifying as the last two spots will be decided by a tournament that is already nearing its conclusion.

As for Dupri, she has been in the headlines recently due to negative fan reaction the wrestler has received at live events. Some of her fellow WWE performers, such as Rhea Ripley, have spoken out in support of Dupri, arguing that she should be allowed to improve without being ridiculed by fans.