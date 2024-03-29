Former WWE Star D'Lo Brown Explains How He'd Book WWE WrestleMania 40 Main Event

Ex-WWE star D'Lo Brown has argued why Cody Rhodes has to beat Roman Reigns and "finish the story" at this year's WrestleMania.

The former WWE Intercontinental Champion was a recent guest on "Busted Open," where he was asked what he would do if he handled WWE's creative heading into WrestleMania 40.

"You have to [put the title on Rhodes at WrestleMania 40] because I don't know if this character can go another 365 days to a third WrestleMania. I don't know if fatigue will play in. It is hard to keep the interest of the fans and get them sympathetic with you, it's more difficult for them to do it for two years, damn near impossible to keep it going for a third year to finish the story, in my opinion," said Brown.

Brown further discussed Cody being "The Guy" in WWE, and how he never saw that potential in "The American Nightmare."

"He's going to be 'The Guy' because that's where the direction they're going. I look at Cody and — I don't say this disrespectfully — I don't see that top-tier, echelon guy. But Cody ... they have made Cody since his comeback from AEW, into that top-tier guy."

Bully Ray, who was also on the show, had recently expressed doubt regarding Rhodes being "The Guy" and the top star in WWE, adding that the WWE star may not "be there yet." He had also previously argued that the 2024 men's Royal Rumble winner is akin to a heel rather than a babyface.

Rhodes, though, has won over the fans since returning to WWE, with him getting a huge reaction from the crowd everywhere, and being front and center on WWE posters and promotional material. His babyface credentials may have been further solidified this past week on "WWE Raw," when he was left in a bloody heap by The Rock.