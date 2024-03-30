Matt Hardy Gets Candid About Recent AEW Signee Will Ospreay

Following an eight-year run with New Japan Pro-Wrestling, Will Ospreay has now officially joined the ranks of All Elite Wrestling, much to the delight of several peers and pundits. One of the people particularly thrilled by Ospreay's AEW arrival is Matt Hardy, who has resided in the company since 2020. On the latest episode of "The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy," Hardy shared his excitement for Ospreay's future in AEW.

"He 100% has the potential [to be a major player],' Hardy said. "I mean, he's an incredible performer in ring. People use that expression of 'once in a generation performer,' but he really is. He is very, very special. I also think too, he's been a good speaker. His mannerism, the way he expresses himself, has been really, really good and he just seems very believable. He seems very likable. I think he is someone that can be a huge deal, and someone that AEW can build around going forward."

ECW legend Tommy Dreamer recently echoed similar sentiments, comparing Ospreay's strong in-ring prowess and microphone skills to the likes of WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels.

Since signing on as a full-time AEW performer, Ospreay has secured wins against notable opponents, such as Konosuke Takeshita, his fellow United Empire member Kyle Fletcher, and most recently, Katsuyori Shibata. Looking ahead, Ospreay will face a big challenge in the form of former TNT Champion Powerhouse Hobbs on the April 3 episode of "AEW Dynamite." Beyond that, Ospreay is scheduled to take on "The American Dragon" Bryan Danielson at AEW Dynasty on April 21.

