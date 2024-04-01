WWE's Sami Zayn Discusses Triple H's 'Outside-The-Box' Creative

WWE star Sami Zayn has explained how a few things have changed in WWE's production of their shows since Triple H took over as creative head.

Zayn, in a recent appearance on the "Superstar Crossover" podcast, was asked about his recent interview segments with Jackie Redmond on WWE television, which was different from the traditional WWE interview segments. He explained that it may have been a Triple H idea.

Advertisement

"I don't know, that might be a Triple H creative direction," revealed Zayn. "I think they're doing a lot, and you can actually see it in the production and some of the camera shots and all these things that we're doing. I think they're trying to really get outside the box lately and really let the people who are very, very talented — and I'm talking about behind the scenes, that's why they work here."

Zayn further added that the interviews in WWE have been more sports-oriented recently, and he also noted how they weaved Jackie Redmond into the story as she interviewed him several times.

"To answer your question about Jackie [Zayn's interview with Jackie Redmon], it is just like a new approach to interviews with different styles and things like that. Some of it's a little bit more sports-oriented. I thought it was pretty cool and I think it's also that I've interviewed with her not just the one week when we launched the story, but she's kind of been like a recurring thread, like, 'Okay, where are you at now? And then this happened, so where's your head now?' And it's kind of following the journey. I thought it was pretty cool," said Zayn.

Advertisement