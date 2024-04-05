WWE Hall Of Famer Eric Bischoff Reflects On 'ATM Eric' Nickname From WCW Tenure

Former WCW executive Eric Bischoff is kicking off a new online show, called "Wise Choices," and the WWE Hall of Famer used the first episode to address his online back-and-forth with AEW CEO Tony Khan. Bischoff began by comparing his time as head of WCW to Khan's AEW tenure.

"I used to have the 'ATM' thing, you know? I think it was Mick Foley that gave it to me," Bischoff said. "And at first, it was kind of like, 'That pissed me off.' Because it's not like I can walk in and just ask for money. I had to earn the ability to have access to as much working capital as I did, to be able to go out and afford the Hulk Hogans and Randy Savages."

Bischoff is referring to the fact that he was nicknamed "ATM Eric" in the 1990s for the large payouts he was offering WCW wrestlers. Over time, the moniker stopped bothering Bischoff and he instead embraced it as part of his image, though it took years. The former wrestling executive then returned to criticizing Khan, stating that the CEO is handing out multi-million dollar contracts to performers that most people haven't heard of before.

"Nothing against the talent, by the way," Bischoff continued. "The talent is not the issue here. The issue is that Tony Khan couldn't book his way out of a bathroom. The guy's completely incompetent, has no clue how to produce a television [show], and is too stubborn, from what I hear, to work with anybody that does have experience."

This is far from the first time Bischoff and Khan have clashed. Earlier this year, AEW star Dax Harwood shared his belief that the source of Bischoff's anger comes from being denied a job with the promotion — something Bischoff pushed back on.

