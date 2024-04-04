WWE's Cody Rhodes Discusses No Longer Standing 'In The Shadow Of The Attitude Era'

Over the past decade, Cody Rhodes has arguably flipped the wrestling landscape on its head twice. He did so first in 2019 when he helped form AEW with The Young Bucks, Kenny Omega, and Tony Khan, and then again in 2022, when he left AEW for WWE, helping to kick off WWE's most successful period in decades. All of it has helped put Rhodes in a position to finish his story this weekend at WrestleMania 40, where he'll challenge Roman Reigns in the main event of Night Two for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

In an interview with "Fox News," Rhodes talked about this new era of WWE, and why what makes him the happiest about it is how this era has separated itself from what many consider to be WWE's last golden era.

"I've heard it coined as the Renaissance Era, and I really like that outlook on it," Rhodes said. "For me, as a wrestler, I'm most excited that we no longer have to stand in the shadow of the Attitude Era because of the last two years we've done better business than they ever did — and they did exceptional, unbelievable, amazing business. I'm only making comparisons on a black-and-white level, dollars and cents, in terms of what WWE's been able to do over the last two years."

"I mentioned Renaissance because of all the things we're trying, the changing of the programming and also the characters. They now appeal differently. Every year has its signature thing. There was Hulkamania — eat your vitamins and say your prayers. There was the Attitude Era — the (Jerry) Springer-type crash TV. Now, we have a more, reach-across-the-aisle and connect-to-the-audience-type relatable superstars. We still have larger than life, no doubt, but that's all going into this very, like I said, Renaissance Era."

