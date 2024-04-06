WWE SmackDown 4/5/2024: 3 Things We Hated And 3 Things We Loved

It's no surprise that WWE's women consistently steal the show, day in and day out, both outrageously and subtly. Somehow, they're still severely underrated.

I stand by my thoughts about six-women tag match booking — I do think that all women involved in the emerging Naomi/Bianca Belair/Jade Cargill stable should get their chance to shine in their own right. However, the chemistry that all three of them have together is undeniable. Sure, Naomi and Belair going back and forth at the beginning of their "WWE SmackDown" promo segment was a little messy, but they have a spark between them that adds more to their entertainment factor than the clunky interrupting takes away. Naomi and Belair's in-ring conversation tonight read more like friends talking than a traditional wrestling promo; the genuine nature of their interaction served well to endear them to the fans even more. Their infectious excitement provided a good, stable foundation for Cargill to build off of. Her effortlessly cool style of cutting a promo is pretty good, but when she is surrounded by the excitable energy of Naomi and Belair, the contrast makes her silent confidence even more alluring. I would be crazy if I didn't acknowledge the matching-but-distinct cowgirl aesthetic all three were going for in celebration of Beyonce's new country-themed album. Besides looking absolutely great, the undeniable chemistry of all three women combined with their eagerness to tip their cowgirl hat to another Black icon is something that should be celebrated. We love to see women supporting women, especially Black women supporting Black women. Naomi, Belair, and Cargill are going to display Black excellence at WrestleMania 40, and we will all be seated.

Speaking of Black excellence, B-Fab also had a chance to shine tonight in The Pride's video response to The Final Testament. Normally, B-Fab has been pushed to the side in The Pride, often used as an escort or someone to directly oppose Scarlett (another escort). While the fighting is mainly done by the men, it was a great move to let B-Fab spread her wings a bit in a video segment, which is a safer option than an in-ring segment. The role is small, I will admit, but in this small taste of the spotlight, WWE production gave B-Fab both the opportunity and the tools to make sure she succeeds, and she did pretty good speaking for The Pride tonight. Plus, she looked stunning, with eyeliner sharp enough to cut down any detractors. I love to see it. You love to see it.

It does suck that while WWE has some of the best women's talent in the western world, the one women's match on tonight's card was entirely dominated by men, storyline-wise. While the story payoff was satisfying (my talented colleague Olivia has plenty to say about that), I really wish they could have allowed Zelina Vega and Elektra Lopez more ample time to compete unimpeded. Both women are incredibly promising, and their strong aesthetics imply a strong understanding of their character. I just wish they would have more time to show the WWE Universe those characters. At the very least, I would personally love to see them follow in B-Fab's steps, and have more time to speak, rather than be pretty faces accompanying their respective factions.

While women take up a much smaller portion of WWE programming week-to-week, they manage to be far more impactful per minute than their male counterparts. They are a potent concentration of wrestling excellence — charisma, style, in-ring ability, WWE's women have it all. In less than 24 hours, WWE's women will show up to WrestleMania, and they will show out. They always have, they always do, and they always will.

Written by Angeline Phu