WWE WrestleMania 40 Night 2: 3 Things We Hated And 3 Things We Loved

I should start this off by saying I really like Damian Priest and I'm glad he had a successful cash-in and didn't squander the Money in the Bank briefcase, but I was very much looking forward to Drew McIntyre holding the World Heavyweight Championship in front of fans. After carrying the company (albeit as a babyface) throughout the pandemic and in the Thunderdome era, I really thought he deserved it, heel character or not. I hate the fact that he's still not getting that, and I hate the fact it's CM Punk who cost him that title. When he was on the announce desk and in Punk's face following his win, I knew something bad was going to happen. I almost felt like putting my hands in front of my eyes and watching through my fingers; I knew it was going to be that nasty. I'll also be the first person to tell you I am not a Punk fan in the slightest, so him being on commentary for this match made me roll my eyes, because I knew he was going to get involved somehow.

Punk did McIntyre dirty; of course, that's the story moving forward, and once Punk gets healthy — if Punk gets and stays healthy — that's going to be a great story moving forward, but for now, I can't stand it. WWE continues to do this story between these two men when Punk really can't do too terribly much. He probably tore something else beating McIntyre down Sunday night. But in all seriousness, the story not even being able to be told completely, yet still going, is pretty irksome to me. McIntyre was angry with Seth Rollins for focusing on The Bloodline, but was focused more on Punk himself throughout this feud.

I'm excited for Priest's title reign because WWE needs a heel champion now that Cody Rhodes has finished his own story, but I hate that it had to come at the hands of McIntyre. He could have been that heel champion, and a deserving one at that. If anything, at least his character has a reason to have more of a chip on his shoulder. And I really hope this loss doesn't mean that McIntyre isn't re-signing with the company, because losing the "Scottish Warrior" in WWE would be a shame.

Written by Daisy Ruth