WWE CCO Triple H Comments On Working With The Rock, Dusty Rhodes' Creative Advice

WrestleMania 40 may now be in the rearview mirror, but it appears destined to be on everyone's tongue for the near-distant future. That includes the involvement of The Rock, who took the Road to WrestleMania 40 by storm when aligning with The Bloodline to battle Cody Rhodes, including scoring a pinfall to give himself and Roman Reigns a victory over Rhodes and Seth Rollins at Night One of WrestleMania.

One day before that match, WWE CCO Triple H joined "Impaulsive" to talk about Rock's involvement. And despite many perceptions regarding Rock throwing his weight around with WWE's creative direction, Triple H indicated it had been a blast to work with his former rival.

"The one thing is [that[ he is a pro, right?" Triple H said. "So all that stuff, it's amazing, and it's amazing content and all that stuff. But at the end of the day, he's a pro. We talk this all out and go through it. It's great. If we came to him and said 'This is a problem for us. We've got to change this,' maybe he would argue back, maybe he would have a different point of view. But at the end of the day, if Nick or myself still went to him and said 'Here's what we've got to get to,' he'd say 'Okay.'

"But when he says he's taking you on a ride, and this is the genius [of it], it's blurring the lines between fiction and reality to a place that even people that are close to it are going 'I think he's taking the piss on us here.' Calm down, he's not. You're on the ride. You've pulled the handle and you're on the rollercoaster. We're driving, he's driving. We're all driving together. We're all following the same GPS."