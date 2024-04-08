Video: Roman Reigns & Paul Heyman Share A Moment At WWE WrestleMania 40

After two years, and one missed opportunity, Cody Rhodes finally finished his story at Night Two of WrestleMania 40, defeating Roman Reigns to win the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. But with the ecstasy of victory for Rhodes came the agony of defeat for Reigns, who finds himself without the Universal Championship for the first time in nearly four years, and an uncertain future ahead of him.

Advertisement

Those respective realities likely led to a moment following his defeat at Rhodes' hands that WWE caught moments later. Posting the previously unreleased footage to X, Reigns was seen at the top of the WrestleMania ramp with the "Wiseman" Paul Heyman, with the two sharing a long embrace. As the two then headed towards the back, Heyman could be seen taking a long look out at the crowd, while an emotional Reigns covered his face, seemingly to wipe tears away from his eyes.

Unseen at #WrestleMania XL: The Tribal Chief @WWERomanReigns shares a moment of respect, admiration and acknowledgement with his Wiseman @HeymanHustle. pic.twitter.com/eGAJwziklZ — WWE (@WWE) April 8, 2024

That one final moment between Reigns and Heyman capped off a weekend full of them for the two long-time allies. It began with a positive moment on Friday night, when Reigns inducted Heyman into the WWE Hall of Fame, another milestone moment in Heyman's nearly 40-year career that has included runs in WCW and WWE, and his near decade-long run in charge of Philadelphia-based promotion ECW. The good times kept rolling on Night One of WrestleMania, where Heyman watched Reigns and The Rock defeat Rhodes and Rollins after Rock pinned Rhodes with The People's Elbow.

Advertisement

Whether that is the last moment for Reigns and Heyman for the foreseeable future remains to be seen, as some have speculated Reigns may be taking time off following WrestleMania. It's also unclear whether Reigns will appear on either the post-WrestleMania editions of "Raw" and "SmackDown," scheduled for tonight and Friday respectively.